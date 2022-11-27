Dubai:A woman from Kerala, who considers “Messi” to be her hero, left on her own and travelled to Qatar to watch Argentina, her favourite team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, play.

According to the Khaleej Times newspaper, mother-of-five Naaji Noushi left Kerala for the Gulf nations on October 15 and arrived in the UAE.

Despite being devastated by Argentina’s defeat to Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old still had great expectations for her favourite team in the upcoming game.

Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia earlier this week; they will now play Mexico on Sunday.

“I only want to see Lionel Messi, who is my idol, play. The newspaper reported her as saying, “The loss to Saudi Arabia was sad for me, but I am convinced it is simply a tiny glitch on their route to lifting the cup.

Noushi who is travelling through the Gulf countries in her SUV, got it shipped to Oman from Mumbai which is incidentally the first Indian-registered right-hand vehicle to be shipped into the country.

She set out from Muscat in her SUV, crossed the Hatta border into the UAE, and then stopped in Dubai to visit the Burj Khalifa, the highest building in the entire world.

Sharing her experience of visiting the Burj Khalifa for the first time, she said, “It was one of the things on my bucket list when I set out on this journey – to take a photo in front of the Burj Khalifa.” Her SUV which she has nicknamed ‘oolu’ has a built-in kitchen and a tent attached to its roof which allows her to cook on the go.

“Oolu” is a Malayalam slang word meaning “She”.

She also has stocked rice, water, flour, spices, and other dry goods in her car.

“I tried to cook as much as I could. It obviously saves money and also minimises the risk of food poisoning,” she told the newspaper.