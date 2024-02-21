‘Int’l Mother Language Day’: Dept of Kashmiri GDC G’bal hosts seminar

GANDERBAL: A one-day seminar was organized at Government Degree College Ganderbal by the Department of Kashmiri to commemorate International Mother Language Day.

The event commenced with the recitation of Quran by Sahil Manzoor, a student of the college, followed by a Naat recitation by Shahnawaz Ahmed. Principal Professor Fozia Fatima welcomed the guests, where as Dr. Nasrat Iqbal expressed gratitude.

The ceremony consisted of two sessions. The first session featured a marvelous poetry recital by esteemed poets including Dr. Henana Berjes ,Tousif Raza Azhar Nazir, Irshada Bano and Parvez Mir, among others.

The second session comprised a profound discussion on various aspects of the Kashmiri language and prevalent issues, with special guests including renowned writer, poet, and broadcaster Dr. Satish Vimal from the Valley of Kashmir, and Rashid Kanspuri as a distinguished guest.

Dr. Nasrat Iqbal delivered a pivotal speech on the introduction and significance of the mother tongue. In his presidential address, Dr. Satish Vimal depicted language as the spirit and identity of every nation.