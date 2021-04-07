Mother-daughter duo charred to death in Kishtwar blaze

Kishtwar: A mother-daughter duo was charred to death in a massive blaze that broke out in a residential house in Manzgam area of Tehsil Mughalmaidan in Kishtwar district, officials said.

A police official said that a fire broke out in the house of Poshi Devi, wife of Balwan Singh during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said that in the incident, Poshi Devi (58) and her 24-year-old daughter identified as Neetu Devi were charred to death.

“The forensic teams rushed to the spot and collected the samples from the site of incident while further investigations are in progress,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bhat also confirmed the incident and said that investigation is in progress and the cause of fire is being ascertained—(KNO)