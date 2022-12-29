MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has cautioned video calling firm Zoom’s founder and chief government officer Eric Yuan over an ‘incorrect’ map of India.
“you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in @ericsyuanhttps://twitter.com/ericsyuan/status/1607846085753720832,” he said in a Tweet.
Though the tweet by the Zoom CEO was deleted later, this is not the first such instance.
In 2021, a row had erupted after Twitter’s careers web page featured a distorted map of India.
The world map on the corporate’s careers web page had then confirmed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as outdoors the borders of India.
