MoS Health lays foundation stone for 50 bedded hospital at Pahalgam

Srinagar: As part of the Union Government’s ongoing public outreach programme, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar laid the foundation stone for a 50 bedded hospital at Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bharati said that government is committed to provide better infrastructure and healthcare facilities to the general public. She said that the Vaccination Programme is being run smoothly and successfully across the country with near about 80 crore inoculations effected so far.

At PHC Pahalgam, Dr. Bharati addressed a gathering of health officials and also interacted with the local people.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardhawaj, Chairman District Development Council, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather besides other officers, PRIs and a large number of local people were present at the foundation laying ceremony.

The Minister took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme that witnessed participation of public officials, elected public representatives and delegations besides beneficiaries of government schemes.

Along with DDC Chairman, DDC and Forest Officers, the Minister took part in a plantation drive organised by the Department of Forest and called for making such pro-environment activities as part of our habit and routine.

Dr. Bharati inspected the stalls installed by various departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, ICDS, Health, Social Welfare, Handloom/ Handicrafts, Industries and Commerce, Youth Services and Sports, NRLM, Animal and Sheep Husbandry etc to showcase the schemes, goods and services provided by them. She was briefed about the achievements made by the respective departments in the Centrally Sponsored and Flagship Schemes of the Government.

The Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and felicitated them with welfare benefits in the form of sanction orders, hearing aids, motorised tricycles, etc.

DDC and BDC members, PRIs and councillors besides number of delegations met the Minister and interacted with her on different issues. They brought forth various demands concerning the healthcare facilities including upgradation of infrastructure in their respective areas.

Dr. Bharati listened to public representatives and delegations patiently and assured to address their genuine issues and demands in a time bound manner.

The public representatives and delegations appreciated the efforts of the government for empowering PRIs/ULBs besides doing massive developmental work on ground. They also thanked the Minister for conducting a full-fledged outreach visit to the area.

Later, the Minister visited Aru and took stock of the pace and quality of work going on the under-construction subcentre here. She stressed for establishment of the subcentre as per standard guidelines so that quality healthcare is ensured for the people of the remote area.