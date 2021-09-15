MoS Communication chairs meeting of PRIs, Admin at Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 15: Under the Union Government’s public outreach programme, the Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan Wednesday at Pulwama addressed a joint meeting of District Development Council Members, Chairpersons of Block Development Council (BDC), Urban Local Bodies (ULB), PRIs and the administration officials.

He expressed happiness while talking to the public representatives of the district Pulwama and assured that public grievances have been taken note of and the same would be put up with Union Government as well as UT administration for proper redressal.

The Minister said that three tier system of government is highly beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized that it is the joint responsibility of administration and PRIs to boost the developmental tempo of rural economy.

The Minister said that Government of India has been already working on various flagship programmes aimed at uplifting socio economic status of the people and number of new schemes are also in the pipeline adding that the need of the hour is to generate a massive awareness regarding all welfare schemes so that the benefits of these schemes could reach the grassroots level. He urged PRIs to go through the compendium of the schemes for their proper and maximum utilisation.

The Minister said that the Government of India has a number of welfare schemes for every section of the society and insisted people to get benefits from these schemes properly.

Principal Secretary PDD and Information, Rohit Kansal; District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, Syed Bari Andrabi; Vice Chairman DDC, Mukhtar Ahmad Bandh; Director, Information & Public Relations, Rahul Pandey; Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Chowdhary; Chairpersons of BDCs, Presidents of MCs and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.