Mortal Remains of Sabah Rasool to Reach Home Tomorrow Morning, Family Expressed Heartfelt Gratitude To The Indian Embassy in Tehran

Srinagar, August 22: The mortal remains of Late Sabah Rasool, a young MBBS student from Kashmir who tragically passed away in Iran, will arrive in Delhi tonight and are expected to reach her home in Safakadal, Srinagar, by tomorrow morning.

Soon after her arrival in Srinagar, funeral prayers will be held at Zadimasjid Sakidafar Park, following which she will be laid to rest at the family graveyard in Waniyar.

Sabah Rasool, a dedicated medical student, was pursuing her education in Iran when she passed away under unfortunate circumstances. Her untimely demise has left the community in deep mourning.

Her brother, Zubair Rasool, who is currently in Iran, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, especially the Indian Ambassador and his entire team, for their unwavering support and efforts in facilitating the repatriation of her remains to India.

The family has requested prayers for the departed soul and expressed appreciation for the community’s support during this difficult time.