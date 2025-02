Srinagar, Feb 28 : Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport were affected on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, causing delays in all scheduled flights.

Director Airport, Javed Anjum, told news agency JKNS that as of now, all morning flights are running late due to poor weather conditions in Srinagar.

Passengers have been advised to stay updated with airline notifications regarding rescheduled departures. Further details are awaited.