More youth engagement, sporting activities key to prosperous J&K: DGP Prabhat

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday stressed the need for greater youth engagement and increased sporting activities to build a secure, healthy and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of ‘Pedal Through Paradise 2026’ in Srinagar, the DGP , said greater participation of youth in sports is important for the overall well-being and progress of the region.

“More and more youth engagement, more and more sporting activity, a secure and most importantly, a very healthy, heartening and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The cycling event was organised by J&K Police to encourage youth participation in sports and promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle.