SRINAGAR, JULY 21: The arrangements in place for Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2022 have been given a satisfactory rating by pilgrims, on the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) which provides for a feedback of the services provided to yatris, on a scale of 1-5. The system has captured segment-wise responses through SMS and e-mail.

A total of 1,23,971 communications were sent to yatris, of which 9,389 responded back with their feedbacks.

On RAS, the arrangements to provide quality food to the visiting pilgrims throughout the yatra-route across all langars and eateries have been given satisfactory rating by 93% of the yatris. With most respondents rating it at 4 and above.

Similarly, accommodation and sanitation has received a satisfactory feedback from 89% and 85%, respectively. Cumulatively, the overall experience of 90% responders has remained pleasant and enriching.

In addition to the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) feedback, a system of responses/physical feedback has also been instituted and yatris are requested to rate services, infrastructure and facilities in respect of 20 parameters. An analysis of 20 days of these feedback forms indicated that more than 90% of yatris have expressed their satisfaction on these services which are consistent with the feedback analysis of RAS. This indicates high level of satisfaction in the facilities being provided to the yatris.

The Chief Secretary appealed to such yatris, who faced problems during the yatra, to highlight their grievances to the Camp Directors who would address any inconvenience to yatris.

The Government and Shrine Board are analyzing areas of concern mentioned by Yatris to further improve the experience.