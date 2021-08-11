More than 19,000 posts advertised in recent months: JKSSB

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has advertised more than 19000 posts of various cadres and categories relating to different departments under Accelerated Recruitment Programme in recent months.

The Board has also successfully conducted the examination for about 12500 posts.

To continue the selection process, the JKSSB has scheduled Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for more than 1200 posts advertised vide advertisement notification number 02 of 2021 w.e.f. 17.08.2021 to 24.08.2021 (8:00 onwards) at various examination centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla.

The aforesaid examination is scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches and approximately, 72,000 online applications have been received under 162 different item numbers. About 61,000 unique candidates are scheduled to appear at 36 different locations/venues in Kashmir and Jammu Division.

However, it has come to the notice of the Board that some unscrupulous elements/ vested interests are exploiting the innocent youth and trying to dupe gullible candidates by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations.

As such, the aspiring candidates are cautioned against the activities of such vested interests and are advised not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements. The candidates who are being approached by such people in any matter pertaining to recruitment of JKSSB are advised to immediately report to the JKSSB without any delay.

The JKSSB will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the Board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action. The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential.

The J&K SSB has maintained highest standards of transparency and conducted biggest ever examinations in the history of J&K UT in successful manner. There is a transparent and institutionalized mechanism in place in JKSSB for making recruitments, purely on the basis of merit, and information/notices regarding the same are being uploaded on the official website from time-to-time.

The candidates are advised to visit official website of the Board www.jkssb.nic.inonly, for authentic/verified updates/ information.