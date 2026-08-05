More Rain Forecast Across J&K Till August 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers over the next 10 days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places between August 9 and 11, according to the latest weather forecast.

The forecast indicates that from August 6 to 8, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places, with brief intense showers possible at a few locations.

A fresh spell of wetter weather is expected between August 9 and 11, when many parts of the Union Territory may receive moderate rainfall, while a few districts could experience heavy rain or brief intense showers.

Weather department has cautioned that isolated heavy rainfall during this period could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in vulnerable areas, besides causing a rise in water levels in local streams and rivulets. Temporary disruption to surface transport, particularly along hilly roads and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, cannot be ruled out if heavy showers occur.

From August 12 to 15, the weather is expected to remain generally unstable, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at many places and brief intense showers at isolated locations.

During the past 24 hours, Udhampur recorded 66.6 mm of rainfall, Kathua 81 mm, Samba 47 mm and Katra 51 mm.

Authorities have advised residents, tourists and commuters to remain alert, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, and to follow official weather advisories before undertaking travel.