Srinagar:With improved weather conditions, Srinagar Airport is resuming the flight operations on Saturday afternoon.

Director Airport Authority if India, Srinagar Kuldeep Singh said they will soon start the operations at the airport.”Weather is clear now. Also, we have also cleared the snow from the runway and the apron area, ” he said.

Flight operations remained affected for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday following bad weather conditions at Srinagar airport.

Earlier Director Airport Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said due to continuous snowfall, the visibility is around 500 meters.

“We are continuously clearing the snow from the operational area,” Singh had said.

Several flights have been canceled on Saturday. These include Srinagar Vistara 612 to Delhi, Indigo 5079 To Delhi, Indigo 2015 To Delhi, Indigo 2364 To Delhi, Indigo 6738 To Jammu, Indigo 137 To Delhi, Indigo 5441 To Delhi.

Flight operation had resumed at Srinagar airport after visibility improved on Friday. However, five flights were canceled after massive snowfall lashed Kashmir late Friday afternoon.

Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said five flights were canceled and the rest operated normally.