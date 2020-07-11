More deaths: 24-year-old mother, man from Hyderpora; Kashmir toll nearing 150

Srinagar: Two more Covid-19 patients including a young female from Anantnag have died in the valley, taking the total number of deaths related to the deadly infection to 162 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the two patients including a 24-year-old lady from Hakura in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and a 77-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar passed away on Saturday.

The female died at SMHS while the elderly man passed away at SKIMS, Soura here.

Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent at SMHS said the lady from Anantnag was admitted to the hospital on 3 July and had been referred from Lal Ded hospital after she delivered a baby.

“She was very sick and was suffering from hypertension and other ailments. Eventually, she died due to brain haemorrhage late Friday night. Thankfully, her baby is fine,” the doctor said.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent at SKIMS said the elderly man from Hyderpora was very sick, was on a ventilator and died at around 7:45 am.

“Patient was a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said.

With these two deaths, the toll in J&K has reached to 162 including 147 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu. (KNO inputs)