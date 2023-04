Srinagar, Apr 20: Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Thursday said that no witness from any part of the J&K was received about moon sighting and hence a consensus was reached that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

“No evidence or any witness was received from any part of J&K about the sighting of the moon. Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday,” Grand Mufti said.

He said the decision to announce Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday was taken after consensus with the Ulema from Kashmir and Jammu region respectively that include head of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, patron of Darul Uloom Rahimiya Bandipora, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasimi, also from Darul Uloom Bandipora Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasmi, Mufti Muzaffar, Mufti Abdur Raheem via Baramulla. Khateeb at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahab (RA) Prof Muhammad Tayib Kamili , Chairman Karwani-e-Islami Ghulam Rasool Hami, from Sautul Awliya Fayaz Ahmed Rizvi, Shia Scholars Aga Syed Al Hassan Mosvi, Aga Syed Haadi and Masoor Abbas Ansari, Muhammad Yaseen Kirmani, Gen Sec Muslim Personal Law Board, Mufti Himayon, Shabir Ahmed Geelani, Abdur Hameed Nayeemi, Moulana Younus and Abdur Rehman Ashrafi from Qazigund. From Jammu, Ulema’s who were part of the consensus include Mufti Nazir Ahmed, Mufti Shabir Ahmed Noori, Qari Ali Hussain, Haji Muhammad Shafi Nasri, Mufti Liyqat Ali Rajouri, Master Ashraf from Kathua, Moulana Muzaffar Hussian Rizvi from Jammu, Moulana Shafi Rizvi from Samba, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal from Poonch, Hafiz Syed Yasir from Udhampur, Bashir Ahmed Qadri and Reasi and Haji Muhammad Tariq from Jammu—(KNO