Monster 8.8 Quake Rocks Russia, Triggers Pacific-Wide Tsunami Alert

A massive 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake rocked Russia’s Far East early Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves up to 4 metres high and setting off alarms across the Pacific—from Japan to the US and several island nations.

The quake struck just off the Kamchatka Peninsula, near the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a shallow depth of 19.3 km. Initially recorded as 8.0 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor was later upgraded to 8.8.

Buildings Damaged, Evacuations Underway

Authorities in Russia reported building damage and activated emergency protocols. No major injuries or deaths have been confirmed yet. Coastal areas including the Kuril Islands and Japan’s Hokkaido have experienced wave impacts. Japan’s Meteorological Agency warned that parts of its eastern coastline could see tsunami waves up to 1 metre.

A 50 cm wave was recorded at Ishinomaki port, with 16 other Japanese locations reporting wave activity of up to 40 cm. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba convened an emergency meeting as precautionary evacuations were issued in affected areas.

US, Pacific Nations on High Alert

The US Tsunami Warning System warned of “hazardous waves” potentially exceeding 3 metres along Russia’s Pacific coast and the northwestern Hawaiian Islands within three hours. Alerts extended to the Philippines, Palau, Marshall Islands, and South Korea, among others.

Powerful Aftershock Adds to Worries

Roughly an hour later, a 6.9 aftershock hit southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, deepening fears of further instability. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described it as one of the strongest quakes in decades. A kindergarten suffered damage but no injuries were reported.

Evacuations were ordered in Severo-Kurilsk, with officials ensuring safe relocation of residents.

Kamchatka’s Seismic Legacy

This comes weeks after multiple strong quakes in the region, including a 7.4 magnitude tremor in early July. Kamchatka sits squarely on the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire. Its seismic history includes a 9.0-magnitude quake in 1952 that sent 30-foot waves to Hawaii.