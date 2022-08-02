The Centre has decided to set up a task force to keep track of monkeypox cases in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, will serve as the team’s leader, and members will include the Secretaries of the Union Health Ministry, Pharma, and Biotech.

Dr. Paul countered that there was no need for excessive alarm but that society and the nation should remain on guard.

This follows the first death due to the monkeypox in Kerala.

A contact list and route plan for the deceased youth have been created in the interim. It is advised that contact people move into isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has so far documented five instances of monkeypox, with three cases occurring in Kerala, one in Delhi, and one in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

More than 21,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide since May in nearly 80 countries. In Africa, primarily in Nigeria and the Congo, where a more deadly variant of monkeypox is spreading than in the West, there have been 75 suspected deaths. In addition, deaths attributed to monkeypox have been reported in Brazil and Spain.