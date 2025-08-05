Monitor social media platforms to curb misinformation: DGP

Srinagar, Aug 4: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today called on all district police heads to monitor social media platforms closely to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.

He was chairing a comprehensive security review meeting today, given Independence Day and other forthcoming events.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including Special DG Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani, ADG CRPF Rajesh Kumar, ADGP Armed J&K Anand Jain, ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, JD SIB J&K/L, Inspectors General of Kashmir Zone, Jammu Zone, and Security J&K, IGs of BSF and CRPF (KOS and Srinagar), all Range DIGs, DIGs of Traffic, Railways Kashmir, ITBP Srinagar, SSB Jammu, and CISF Jammu. Also present were all district SSPs of J&K, SSPs of PCR Kashmir, Railways, APCR, CID SBK, Security Kashmir, CID CIK, and SSPs of PC Srinagar and PC Jammu, among other senior officers.

At the outset, the DGP was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory by the Zonal Inspectors General and heads of various security and intelligence wings. Intelligence officials also shared their assessments on recent developments.

The meeting focused on reviewing recent security trends, current challenges, and the strategy to counter emerging threats. DGP Nalin Prabhat emphasized the need to strengthen security plans, enhance coordination among forces, and implement effective counter-insurgency measures to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of all upcoming events.

He directed officers to intensify surveillance on anti-national elements, enhance area domination, and improve security around vulnerable locations. He also stressed the importance of robust and foolproof security arrangements at all critical sites.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to ensure heightened vigilance, improved inter-agency coordination, and the seamless execution of security measures to maintain peace and public safety across Jammu and Kashmir.