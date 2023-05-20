Mumbai: Trolls have gone hammer and tongs against mom-to-be Dipika Kakar on social media after her pregnancy.

In the interview with ETimes, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim said, “There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like “kitne pillows badlogi”. “They say “Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho, Waah kya shaane ho”. Shoaib further said that he can’t do anything to trolls. He said that the couple doesn’t bother anymore and is very happy as a family.

He said that if people stop loving us, we will still be happy together. Shoaib said, “We express ourselves through vlogs or Instagram and keep our fans updated with our daily activities but that doesn’t mean anyone can interfere in our personal lives.”

Shoaib added that trolling does affect him mentally but he and his wife look at it differently. He said that social media users only troll people and do not praise anyone. He said, ”Tarreef se zyaada trolling he milegi kisko not to a normal person but to a celebrity. Yes, it definitely affects Dipika and me.”

For the unversed, it was on January 22, 2023, when Dipika and Shoaib announced their pregnancy, and since then, the couple has been sharing each and every update about their beautiful journey.