`Mokht Maeli’: Exploring silence in Ruby Nisa’s poetic reflection

Tousif Raza

Introduction

The various forms of poetry, including Hamd (praise), Nazm (poem), Ghazal (lyric), Masnavi (an epic poem), Qasida (ode), Marsiya (elegy), Rubaiyat (quatrains), Mukhammas (five-line poem), Musaddas (six-line poem), Musamman (eight-line poem), and Qita (couplet), are largely borrowed from Arabic and Persian, except for hymns, couplets, and Geet. Among these forms, the Ghazal is the most famous and has been loved and appreciated by everyone. However, in Eastern languages influenced by English, Free Verse has emerged as the most powerful form of poetry in terms of themes and subjects. It is not only being appreciated in literary circles but is also considered one of the most important forms of literature as well. Although prominent Kashmiri poets have written in this form, young poets are also increasingly attracted to Free Verse. Today’s selection is different from previous ones because this review will revolve around the poem `Mokht Maeli’ by Ruby Nisa, a young feminine voice in the poetry of Kashmiri literature. Ruby Nisa, a teacher by profession but passionate about writing poetry, begins her poem in the form of a dialogue, clearly indicating that the poetess is endowed with qualities of self-dialogue, introspection, or divine conversation. Instead of learning from books, Ruby has chosen to focus her poetry on self-awareness or divine awareness through the rhythm and melody of her soul, which gives her a distinct and unique place. Before delving further, let’s read the poem to understand that a poet is not defined by their stature but simply by being a poet.

Necklace of Pearls

Where were you,

Veiled in silence,

Did you hear me

Speak of all things

A poem bears your name

Why did you leave me

In a state of wonder,

Did you not ponder me?

Lest words accumulate like mold,

Or heads drift away,

Or strangers pursue,

Or the collar rend apart,

Why did you not explore our essence?

Why was the door unlatched

When it was knocked upon?

Now that you’ve arrived,

Do not delay your aid,

Let not the pen be stilled,

Never fear the tempest of words,

Let us sit with doors and windows shut,

In a room sealed tight,

And declare, “Ain, Sheen, Qaaf

Is the sustenance of the soul,

And the solace of existence.

Ruby Nisa’s poem, “Mokht Maeli” (translated as “Necklace of Pearls”), delves deeply into themes of silence, communication, and existential introspection. Through evocative imagery and contemplative questions, Nisa explores the essence of poetic expression and the relationship between the poet and their audience.

The poem opens with a poignant question: “Where were you, veiled in silence,” immediately setting a tone of longing and introspection. The speaker addresses an absent presence, questioning whether their thoughts and words have been heard or understood. This initial inquiry reveals the poem’s central theme— the elusive nature of communication and the search for meaningful connection.

The imagery of a poem bearing the name of the absent figure suggests a deep personal connection. By questioning why this figure did not engage more fully, Nisa touches on themes of missed opportunities and the potential decay of unspoken words. The metaphor of words accumulating like mold emphasizes the consequences of inaction and the importance of addressing and exploring communication.

The poem’s urgency is clear in lines such as “Let not the pen be stilled,” which implores the absent presence to actively participate in the poetic process. Nisa encourages embracing the dynamic nature of expression and confronting the challenges of creativity rather than shying away from them.

The concluding lines introduce a spiritual dimension: “Ain, Sheen, Qaaf (Ishiq, love ) Is the sustenance of the soul, / And the solace of existence.” These Arabic letters, significant in Islamic and Sufi traditions, symbolize a deep connection to spiritual nourishment and existential comfort. Nisa suggests that the essence of poetry—and these letters—provides profound solace and fulfillment.

In summary, “Mokht Maeli” is a reflective poem that explores the complexities of communication, existential inquiry, and the transformative power of poetry. Ruby Nisa’s work invites readers to consider the significance of silence and expression and the delicate balance between them. The title “Mokht Maeli” aptly captures the poem’s exploration of the precious and intricate nature of words and their impact on the soul.

The Author is an English literature student who hails from Tangmarg and can be reached at tousifeqbal555@gmail.com