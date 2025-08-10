Mohan Lal starrer Malayalam movie starts shooting in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 9: Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming multistarrer, tentatively titled MMMN, has commenced shooting in Kashmir.

Actors Kunchacko Boban and Darshana Rajendran are part of this schedule, during which a song is reportedly planned to be shot. A short video featuring snippets from the team’s travel to Kashmir and their shooting preparations is currently doing the rounds on social media.

An ambitious big-budget film, MMMN also stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathi, Zarin Shihab, and Grace Antony, among others. The team had earlier shot in Sri Lanka, New Delhi, Kochi, and some foreign locations. Full-fledged shooting is expected to resume once Mammootty, who has been on a break for personal reasons, rejoins the team.

Though Mohanlal had earlier revealed the title as Patriot, Mahesh Narayanan, in a recent chat, refused to confirm it. The film is being shot by Manush Nandan, who previously wielded the camera for films such as Dunki and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is produced by Anto Joseph, with CR Salim and Subhash Manuel as co-producers.