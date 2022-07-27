Mohammad Hasnain, the young Pakistan pacer, on Monday bowled a fantastic toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Anuj Dal. It was a Derbyshire’s Division 2 County match against Worcestershire.

Dal was batting on 55 runs off 111 balls when Hasnain cleaned him up with a peach of a delivery to end Derbyshire’s first innings. The delivery reminded people of the great Waqar Younis who would bowl such yorkers at will.

Derbyshire was bundled out for 130 runs. Hasnain bowled the fuller-length delivery at a good pace with the ball angling inside. By the time the ball reached Dal, it swung outside sharply and rattled his stumps.

Watch the video here:

The video of Hasnail bowling the yorker had over half a million views on Twitter at the time of this report.

Hasnain’s bowling action was cleared to bowl internationally again last month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that his bowling action is legal as the amount of elbow extension in the reassessment was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. ‘

Hasnain’s bowling action was reported in February when he was playing in the Big Bash League in Australia, and thereafter, he failed a bowling action review test conducted under ICC supervision.