SRINAGAR, MARCH 06: Mohammad Aslam (JKAS) on Monday assumed the charge of Joint Director Information Kashmir in presence of Deputy Director (PR) Srinagar, Bilal Mukhtar and other senior officers/ officials of divisional office at Srinagar.

The officers and officials extended warm welcome to the Joint Director on assuming the charge of the division.

Mohammad Aslam has previously served as Project Officer Wage Employment, (ACD) Anantnag; Deputy Director Estates, Kashmir and Joint Director Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

After assuming charge, the incumbent Joint Director held an introductory meeting with officers and officials of the department during which he took overview of the functioning of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, he impressed on the employee to ensure punctuality and regularity in duty, besides, he also asked them to perform their assigned work with vibrant attitude and dedication.