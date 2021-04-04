Moeen Ali requests CSK to remove logo of alcohol brand from his jersey; team agrees

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the tournament though he has made a special request to the franchise asking them to remove the logo of the alcohol brand and CSK has agreed to it.

Moeen is a practicing Muslim and his faith forbids him from consuming or even promoting alcohol. He doesn’t support alcohol brands while even playing for England and along with Adil Rashid prefers to stay away as well during the celebrations post the series.

Coming back to the CSK jersey, the Men in Yellow have the logo of SNJ 10000, which is a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries, on it. CSK, meanwhile, has also agreed to Moeen Ali’s request and are ready to remove the logo of the alcohol brand from his jersey, according to India Today.

CSK secured Moeen Ali’s services in the IPL 2021 auction for a whopping price of Rs 7 crore and the all-rounder will be hoping to deliver for the team this season. Last time, he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but featured in only three matches since 2018.

The 33-year-old is excited to play under MS Dhoni‘s captaincy and is looking forward to improving his skills at the same time as well. “I’ve spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it’s something on every player’s wish list to play under MS. I think it’s the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It’s exciting,” he said according to CSK’s official website.

Overall, Moeen Ali has played 19 matches in the IPL so far scoring 309 runs along with accounting for 10 wickets. It remains to be seen if he will make it to CSK’s playing XI for the opening game. The three-time champions will get their campaign underway on April 10 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.