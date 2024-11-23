Modi’s vision will take BJP to the pinnacle: Chugh

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 23: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today described BJP’s historic win in Maharashtra as a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development vision and policies and said that after the party’s recent victory in Haryana, Maharashtra’s big win confirms people’s support for the Developed India vision of 2047.

The Kashmir unit of the party celebrated the BJP win by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets outside the Jawahar Nagar headquarter here.

Chug said that BJP leading 133 seats in Maharashtra and BJP-led Mahayuti getting almost 230 seats is an unprecedented victory. These results are historic, where the Congress alliance has been reduced to only 50 seats. The public has completely rejected the Congress-led alliance in Maharashtra.

Chug said in a statement that BJP registered an impressive victory in Uttar Pradesh in the by-elections and BJP’s vote share also increased in those seats where it was behind the majority. Almost all the seats in the by-elections of Bihar and Assam have been won by the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Chug said that after the results of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, the bumper victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is a clear indication that the people of the country have accepted Modi ji’s development policies.