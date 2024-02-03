Modi’s guarantee works for those who do not have anything: PM

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the union budget aims to empower the poor, women, youth, and others

“Modi’s Guarantee works for those who do not have anything. Two days ago, an interim budget was presented, and it aims to empower the poor, women, youths, and others. This budget guarantees everybody’s development. Modi guarantees that each poor in the country will have a pucca house,” Modi said in Sambalpur town.

Modi said he aimed to ensure that no one stays in temporary shelters. “Over 4 crore poor families have been provided their own pucca houses in the country of which around 25 lakh beneficiaries are in Odisha. The Centre is working for those who have been left out. The Centre has announced construction of 2 crore more houses in the budget,” he said.

“In the last 10 years of our government, Odisha paddy farmers have got ₹1.10 lakh crore towards MSP. In this budget also, several schemes have been launched for the farmers through which their income will increase. PM Kisan Saman Nidhi farmers have got direct benefits. Around 40 lakh farmers from Odisha have also benefited from the scheme,” said PM Modi. He said before 2014, paddy procurement worth ₹36,000 crore was done by those in power.

He said BJP is providing free ration and 3.5 crore people in Odisha do not have to think about food for the next five years. “A lot of people from Odisha are migrating and working in large numbers in Gujarat and contributing to the state’s development. We have understood the problems of the migrant workers. Earlier, they were deprived of having a ration card of a particular state. We have now brought One Nation, One Ration Card policy and the people of the state will benefit from this,” he said.

The PM said for years tribal communities were neglected and used as vote bank. “I worked with tribals for years together and today the BJP government is giving prominence to tribal development, and the budget has been increased in the last 10 years towards the same. The BJP government is bringing the achievements of tribals, particularly the vulnerable tribal groups to the fore in the nation’s development. For the first time, PM Janman Yojana worth thousands of crores has been made and lakhs of people of 1,700 communities will benefit in Odisha with development in the form of employment and basic amenities, including houses, water, road and employment,” said Modi.

He said though the BJP recognised and made the representative of the tribal community Droupadi Murmu the President of India, the Congress insulted her. “The entire world was listening carefully when she addressed Parliament three days ago. But it was the Congress and its allies who tried their best against her and even insulted her. It was not just an insult to Droupadi Murmu Ji, rather it was an insult to the entire tribal community and the people of Odisha,” he said.

He said the BJP government is working to make the lives of people easier and increase the income of every individual. “In the last 10 years, electricity has been provided to the areas which were still dark. Electricity has also reached 25 lakh families in Odisha. The BJP also brought LED revolution and now the party’s efforts are on to ensure that the electricity bill of poor becomes zero. Hence, a rooftop solar power scheme has been announced for 1 crore families,” said the PM.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)