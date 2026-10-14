Modi to virtually inaugurate infra projects in Ladakh tomorrow

Jammu, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate major infrastructure projects in the Union Territory of Ladakh on October 15, including the expanded Leh Airport, roads and bridges, with functions planned across all seven districts of the region.

The inauguration ceremony will be held through video conferencing from New Delhi at 11 am, while Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries will join the main function from Leh, sources said.

The programme will also be attended by Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Kargil Hill Development Council Chairman Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan, former Leh Hill Council chairman Tashi Gyalson, senior bureaucrats and other dignitaries.

The Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, socio-religious leaders and other prominent persons will participate in similar functions across Ladakh’s seven districts.

Sources said the Prime Minister will address the gathering after inaugurating the projects through video conferencing. Besides the expanded Leh Airport, several key infrastructure projects, including major roads and bridges, are scheduled for inauguration, while some new projects may also be launched.

The expanded Leh Airport, once operational, will have the capacity to handle up to 54 flights a day, nearly three times its existing capacity. The expansion is expected to improve passenger-handling capacity, strengthen connectivity and cater to the growing tourism and travel requirements of Ladakh.

The road and bridge projects, constructed largely by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), are expected to improve connectivity for local residents as well as defence forces operating in the strategically important region.

Meanwhile, a sub-committee meeting between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is also scheduled to take place in Leh on October 15, following the Prime Minister’s programme.

The meeting is expected to discuss key demands raised by the two bodies, including the proposed UT-level elected body for Ladakh with legislative, financial and executive powers, and the implementation of provisions of Article 371.

Sources said the MHA team will travel to Leh from New Delhi for the meeting.

The LAB is also expected to submit its response to nine queries raised by the Ministry regarding the proposed structure of the elected body. (JKNS)