SRINAGAR: A grand public rally was organized by Bharatiya Janata Party in Municipal Park in Jawahar Nagar today in connection with the ongoing party celebrations to commemorate completion of nine years of BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party President for J&K Ravinder Raina, Minister of State & Chairperson Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma graced the event and addressed the rally.

Attended by a huge gathering, BJP Parliamentary Constituency leaders including District Presidents & Other functionaries, Party in-charges were also part of this event. Many prominent public personalities were inducted into the party fold by the President.

Modi is the savior of people in J&K: Darakhshan 3

In his address Ravinder Raina said that in the new peaceful, developing Jammu & Kashmir, BJP was the first choice of the majority of the people across regions and communities. “BJP is the fastest growing political party in Kashmir & those who were threatening people to stop BJP from its entry into Kashmir are now frustrated to see the public support for the party because of its deliverance under the leadership of the Prime Minister”, said BJP UT President.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the contribution of the earlier family parties was to divide people on the basis of religions, regions and ethnicities just to loot the resources of J&K.

“They gifted us graveyards, migration camps, death & destruction and shamelessly they talked about their contribution. Modiji is the saviour of the people of J&K who ushered in the era of peace, re-construction, development & public welfare without any social divisions. BJPs popularity is the public endorsement to Modiji’s Kashmir policy”, said Dr Andrabi.

Party General Secretary Sunil Sharma lambasted Ex-Chief Minister Omer Abdullah for his unruly utterances against our respected party leader & the Party’s standing in J&K and said that the ‘hate-sellers’ are now preaching to us shamelessly. “Dynasts are frustrated. Their unruly language is enough to expose them before the public. BJP has transformed Kashmir & given a new life to the ailing working systems in the UT”, said Sharma.

He said that those who ruled J&K for decades and did nothing but sentimental exploitation of masses are now daring to preach to us the ways of democracy. “They deprived J&K from the local body elections for seven decades and are now talking about our escape from elections. We are ready to uproot them from public space as and when the Election Commission takes a decision”, said BJP General Secretary.

Ex-MLC Surinder Ambardar was also present on the occasion.