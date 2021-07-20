Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
India
··1 min read

Modi hits out at Congress as another stormy day in Parliament looms

Modi parl PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress, accusing it of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country on the issue of vaccines.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he said there is no dearth of vaccines in the country.

 

The Congress had lost all elections and was spreading lies, sources said quoting the PM at the meeting, ahead of another stormy day in the monsoon session of Parliament.

“The Congress is accusing the government. It knows only to blame others. It should be worried about its future,” the PM said, accusing the Opposition party of indulging in “politics of lies”.


svg%3E
Previous
MeT forecasts ‘significant decrease’ in rainfall from tomorrow
svg%3E
Next
US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor