Modi crushed terror: HM





SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that for 70 years, no one dared touch Article 370, but in 2019, Prime Minister Modi ended it and crushed terrorism from hideouts like no one had before.

Addressing rallies across Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that for seven decades, no government attempted to amend Article 370, but in 2019, PM Modi revoked it and fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India.

Shah also discussed India’s economic trajectory, saying that under Modi’s leadership, the country rose from the 11th to the fourth-largest economy in the world, with a goal of reaching third by 2027. “PM Modi has brought our country’s economy from 11th place to fourth. We will move from fourth to third before 2027. He has made our country safe,” he said.

On security issues, the Home Minister listed major attacks after Modi took office, including Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam. He said the government responded through surgical strikes, air strikes, and launched Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack.

“Modi has worked to secure India. He has worked to make India prosperous,” Shah said. He criticised previous governments for failing to act on security matters, citing political considerations, and said Modi’s government took decisive steps to neutralise terrorists at their hideouts.

Turning to electoral matters, the HM addressed the special intensive revision of voter rolls in Bihar. He accused opposition parties of obstructing the process and said that all infiltrators would be traced and removed from the electoral lists.

Shah urged voters to support the NDA government, promising action against infiltrators. “Tell me, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? Form the NDA government again… I promise you that we will remove every single infiltrator from Bihar,” he said.

He also called out Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, as well as Lalu Prasad Yadav, for remaining silent on security matters and criticised Rahul Gandhi for shielding infiltrators through his “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra”.

The Home Minister said the Bihar Assembly elections would decide whether the state continues on the path of development or returns to misgovernance. “Under Modi, India strengthened national security through surgical strikes in 2016, air strikes in 2019, and Operation Sindoor in 2025,” he said. (KNO)