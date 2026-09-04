Modi congratulates Meloni on becoming Italy’s longest-serving PM

New Delhi, Sept 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy’s postwar history.

Modi said the milestone reflected the trust and confidence of the Italian people in Meloni’s leadership.

In a post on X, Modi said Meloni’s friendship had also played an important role in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.

“Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy’s postwar history,” Modi said.

“This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership,” he added.

Modi said he looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Meloni to build a prosperous future for the people of both countries.

“Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership,” he said.

Extending his best wishes, Modi said, “My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead.”