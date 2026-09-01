Modi calls for dialogue, diplomacy in West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting today with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. They also discussed the recent developments in the West Asia conflict and shared perspectives on the evolving situation. Prime Minister expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister also reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances.

Reiterating India’s readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organizations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit.

In another meeting, Modi also met H.E. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on 31 August 2026.

Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Zhaparov on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting that it gave a special meaning to the opening of the SCO Summit the same day. He also congratulated President Zhaparov for hosting the 26th SCO Summit. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. They agreed to further enhance economic and commercial cooperation, taking into account the complementarities between the two economies. They also discussed growing people-to-people ties, including through student exchanges and cultural collaborations.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s strong participation in the meetings of the SCO held under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic. He further added that this reflected the mutual respect, trust and support that characterizes the close and longstanding relations between the two countries. Prime Minister thanked President Sadyr Zhaparov for his warmth and hospitality and for successfully conducting the SCO Summit.

Meanwhile, Modi and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Nikol Pashinyan met today in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit. This was the first meeting between PM Modi and PM Pashinyan since the re-appointment of PM Pashinyan following the General Elections in Armenia in June this year.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Pashinyan on his electoral victory and assumption of office. During the meeting the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in defence, economic, pharma, mining, education and cultural fields. They expressed satisfaction at the expansion of bilateral cooperation in several fields in recent times and committed to further strengthening these ties, marked by special warmth and friendship between the two countries.

​The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued efforts through dialogue and diplomacy to secure peace and stability in the region.

PM Pashinyan briefed PM Modi on the current status of the implementation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement.

Both the leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.