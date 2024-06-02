Modi 3.0: Most exit polls predict over 350 seats for NDA

New Delhi, June 1: A series of exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections

Republic Bharat- P Marq has predicted 359 seats for NDA; India News- D-Dyanamics, 371; Republic Bharat- Matrize 353-368; Dainik Bhaskar 281-350; News Nation 342-378 and Jan Ki Baat 362-392 seats for Modi led alliance.

The exit polls have also predicted NDA dominance in Karnataka and Maharashtra and the Left-led alliance’s rout in Kerala.

In Bengal, the exit polls predicted a better performance for the BJP than it did the last time (22). At least three exit polls have said that the BJP will now be the single-largest party in Bengal in terms of Lok Sabha seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, and his party, BJP, are widely expected to come back to power for a third straight term. The Congress, hamstrung by-poll losses and a string of defections, is part of the Opposition bloc INDIA taking on the BJP.

In the 2019 polls, BJP romped home with 303 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pushed the number to 352. The Congress secured 52 seats and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) totaled 91.

The BJP this time has set a target of 370 seats and with help from its allies aims to go past the 400 mark. There are 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament and the majority mark is 272.

In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the INDIA alliance is expected to dominate, as its parties did in 2014 and 2019 too. But the BJP could make breakthroughs in both states, which would give it a foothold in a part of India where it has previously struggled. The NDA is expected to win most seats in other southern states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. BJP could sweep Gujarat, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and also Delhi.

According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is predicted to win 6 or 7 seats in Delhi. The opposition Congress party is likely to win either one or no seats

