Farm mechanisation refers to the use of machinery and modern equipment to carry out agricultural operations that would otherwise require considerable manual labour. It includes tractors, power tillers, harvesters, seeders, irrigation pumps and specialised tools used in orchards. Mechanisation helps farmers complete operations on time, reduce physical labour, improve efficiency and increase productivity. However, its benefits depend on affordability, accessibility, suitable technology and the availability of supporting infrastructure. For Jammu and Kashmir, where agriculture and horticulture sustain a large number of livelihoods, farm mechanisation can play an important role in strengthening the rural economy. Agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir faces several challenges, including fragmented landholdings, rising labour costs, changing weather patterns, limited irrigation facilities and difficulties in accessing modern equipment. Traditional farming methods continue to serve many small and marginal farmers, but dependence on manual labour can increase costs and delay essential operations such as sowing, harvesting and orchard management. Modernising agriculture is, therefore, necessary to improve efficiency and make farming more economically sustainable. The approval of a revised Annual Action Plan worth Rs 13.76 crore for 2026–27 under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization is a step towards addressing some of these concerns. The plan seeks to expand access to modern machinery across the Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, with allocations for different regions and socio-economic categories. Its emphasis on distributing tractors, power tillers, harvesting equipment, irrigation pumps and specialised horticultural tools reflects the need to modernise farming operations. However, the real measure of success will be how effectively these resources reach farmers and improve their daily work. For many small farmers, purchasing machinery individually is financially difficult. The cost of equipment, maintenance, fuel and repairs can make mechanisation unaffordable, particularly for those cultivating small plots. The government must ensure that assistance is accessible to farmers who need it most. Custom Hiring Centres can provide a practical solution by allowing farmers to rent machinery at reasonable rates rather than invest heavily in equipment they may use only a few times during the agricultural season. Such facilities must be available in rural areas, operate transparently and offer equipment when farmers need it. Mechanisation alone, however, cannot transform agriculture without reliable irrigation. Water availability is crucial for crop productivity, particularly when rainfall becomes irregular and dry spells affect agricultural operations. Investments in irrigation schemes, drip irrigation, water-use efficiency and the development of command areas must complement machinery distribution. Better irrigation can reduce dependence on uncertain rainfall, while efficient equipment can help farmers use available resources more productively. Both interventions must advance together. Jammu and Kashmir’s horticulture sector also requires focused attention. Fruit cultivation is an important source of income, but orchard management involves labour-intensive activities such as pruning, spraying, harvesting and handling produce. Specialised equipment can reduce labour requirements and improve operational efficiency. At the same time, machinery must be suited to the region’s terrain, orchard layouts and the needs of small growers. Under the approved plan, transparent distribution, balanced regional coverage, timely subsidies and regular monitoring are essential.