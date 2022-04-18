Jammu: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the authorities said there were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage.



Officials of the disaster management authority said, “An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir today.



“The earthquake occurred at 12.09 p.m. with latitude 33.41 degrees north and longitude 76.42 degrees east.



“The epicenter was in the Kishtwar region. The depth was 10 km inside the earth’s crust.”



Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage.



Temblors have played havoc in Kashmir in the past as it is situated in a seismologically vulnerable region.



On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of divided Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT