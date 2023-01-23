Srinagar: Light snowfall occurred at isolated places of Kashmir valley during the past 24 hours.

Now, the MeT Office has forecast widespread snowfall from Tuesday evening in the middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Check the latest weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department:

ADVERTISEMENT

●24-25𝙩𝙝: Widespread Moderate Snow/(rain in Jmu) & Moderate to Heavy Snow over middle & higher reaches of J&K very likely from evening of 24th to 25th

26-28𝙩𝙝:Partly to generally cloudy with Light Snow/Rain at isolated places..

29-30𝙩𝙝: 𝙒𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬.

Overall, weather is very likely to remain erratic with cloudy, intermittent Light rain/snow till ending January in whole J&K.

● 𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮

• People living in snowbound Areas are once again advised to remain alert & cautious while venturing in areas which are vulnerable to Snow Avalanches.