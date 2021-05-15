Moderate rainfall, gusty winds expected in J&K on May 19, 20: MeT

Srinagar: Due to moisture incursion from Arabian Sea, there is possibility of moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over most places of J&K and few places of Ladakh on May 19 and 20, weatherman said on Saturday.

“There is also possibility of heavy rain particularly over Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, and Ramban districts during May 20,” an official of the local meteorological department said.

He said there was also possibility of light rain and thundershower accompanied with lightning and gusty winds and hailstorm at few places of J&K on weekend.

Meanwhile, the official said that Srinagar received 1.4mm of rainfall during last 24 hours till 0830 hours. The summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 9.8°C against 10.6°C normal for this time of the season, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.0°C which was below normal by 2.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir. It received 1.6mm of rain during the time, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in South Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.4°C against normal of 5.1°C while it had rainfall of 5.2mm during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.2°C against normal of 9.3°C while it had 3.6mm of rainfall, the official said.

Kupwara received 0.3mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.3°C against 9.6°C normal for this time of the season in north Kashmir district, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.0°C against normal of 5.5°C for this time of the year while it has 1.0mm of rain in the last 24 hours during the time, the official added. (GNS)