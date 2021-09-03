Mobile phone connectivity, broadband services to be restored tonight: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Friday said that situation remained peaceful and under control across the Valley and that the mobile voice-calling service and broadband services on all platforms will be restored at 10 pm tonight.

Mobile phone connectivity and internet services were snapped on Thursday early morning in the wake of death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani as a “precautionary measure.”—(KNO)