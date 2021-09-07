Mobile internet to be restored in Srinagar, Budgam today: IGP

Regrets inconvenience to students

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir (IGP) Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that mobile internet will be restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts by 7 pm today.

Quoting IGP, the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Mobile internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies: IGP Kashmir”.

Mobile internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 7, 2021

Mobile internet was snapped across Kashmir Valley on 02 September after demise of Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Ali Geelani.

On Monday mobile Internet was restored across Kashmir except for Srinagar and Budgam districts.