MLA Zadibal provides Rs. 5 lakh relief to Dal Lake tragedy victim’s family

SRINAGAR, MAY 03:Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Zadibal and Chief Spokesperson JKNC, today visited the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Chopan, father of Taufeeq Ahmad Chopan of Lamb Mohalla, Rainawari, who tragically lost his life in a recent Dal Lake incident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the young man, Tanvir Sadiq conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. On the instructions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, he handed over a relief cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to support the grieving family. “No amount can bring back a young life, but we will ensure the family receives every possible support during this difficult time,” he said.

He was accompanied by Tehsilder Khanyar/Rainawari and other officials.