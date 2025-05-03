MLA reviews key development projects in Khanyar

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar and MLA Khanyar presided over a meeting of officials from R&B, City Roads, and R&B core.

A comprehensive review of ongoing projects related to these departments, including the formulation of DPRs and fund availability for projects such as road widening of Koolipora Khanyar road, additional G+2 block for Gousia Hospital, extension of JLNM Hospital, construction work of S.R Gunj Hospital, development of Malkha as Central Cemetery, remaining work at 50-bedded Ayush Hospital at Harwan, renovation and development of premises of Khawja Naqashband Sahib (RA) Shrine, extension of Imam Bargah Koolipora, community centers at Dalgate, Brane, Nishat, Abi Buchwara, Harwan, and macadamization works in Khanyar constituency were discussed in detail.

He directed the officials to prepare documentation within two weeks and personally monitor the progress on these projects for timely execution.