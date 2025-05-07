MLA Lolab reviews emergency preparedness

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: In view of the escalating situation along the India-Pakistan border, MLA Lolab, Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, conducted a comprehensive visit to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sogam and Government Degree College (GDC) Sogam to assess the preparedness of local institutions for potential emergencies.

The visit aimed to ensure that both medical and civic infrastructure are fully equipped to manage any exigencies, including the possible evacuation of residents from vulnerable border areas such as Machil.

MLA Lone was accompanied by SDM Lolab, Tehsildar Sogam/Lalpora, BMO Sogam, and other senior officials. During the visit, he held detailed interactions with medical personnel, administrative staff, and local authorities. He underscored the critical need for inter-agency coordination, availability of emergency supplies, and the establishment of robust response mechanisms to safeguard civilian populations in the event of further escalation.