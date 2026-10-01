MLA Kishtwar, others call on LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 01: Shagun Parihar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Kishtwar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

She discussed important matters pertaining to the development of Hudh Mata Temple, Sarthal Mata Temple and Sports Stadium in Kishtwar.

In another meeting, a delegation of All Minority Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK), led by its President Sanjay Koul, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and submitted a memorandum highlighting the issues related to Old Pension Scheme coverage for PM Package employees appointed against the posted created and notified prior to NPS in J&K.

Meanwhile, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary and Spokesperson, All India Shia Personal Law Board called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and discussed various welfare issues of the community. He was accompanied by Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, former Minister.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas also expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor-led UT Administration for the smooth observance of the Muharram processions.

A delegation of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Tikkar, Kupwara led by its President Mohan Lal Padroo called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and apprised him of various development issues of the sacred shrine.