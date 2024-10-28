MLA Chanapora chairs introduction cum review meet

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: The Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Chanapora Assembly Constituency (AC), Mushtaq Guroo today chaired a maiden introduction cum review meeting with the officers of District Administration and line departments at Banquet Hall, here.

During the meeting, the MLA took holistic review of overall developmental progress in the constituency.

The Officers presented the department wise activities, development and welfare initiatives being undertaken in the Chanapora-AC.

On the occasion, the MLA took appraisal of various developmental concerns, health sector issues, upgradations and other issues of public importance.

He issued strict directions to the concerned officers from the Health department for starting all facilities available at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Chanapora for the larger public good and to prepare the DPR for its upgradation to sub district hospital. He said this will also prevent unnecessary rush to the tertiary care hospitals in the city.

Mushtaq also reviewed ongoing work projects being undertaken by the R&B department and other executing agencies and sought early compiling and submission of DPRs for timely start of newly taken up works.

Emphasising on maintaining cleanliness, he directed the Officers from SMC to ensure sanitation facilities are upgraded for better hygiene. He also directed concerned Officers for repairs and renovation of the Community Centres, with proper furnishing.

He also reviewed the buffer stock of Distribution Transformers (DTs) in the constituency and directed the S.E KPDCL to ensure timely replacement of DT in case of damages.

The MLA stated, “I am elected by the people, and Officers present here are working for the people, so let us coordinate together to give the best to the people.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of various departments, Chief Planning Officer, District and Sectoral Officers of various line departments.