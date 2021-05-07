Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
MK Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony.


The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks.

