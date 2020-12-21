Mithun Chakraborty collapses on sets of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty reportedly collapsed on the sets of his film in Mussoorie. The actor was shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files when a bout of food poisoning struck him and he couldn’t even manage to stand. A report in Mid-Day reveals that despite his condition, Chakraborty insisted on completing his part and continued the shoot for the day.

On Saturday, the makers were doing an outdoor shoot for a big action scene that was all about Chakraborty’s character.

However, when his condition worsened, Agnihghotri decided to pack up only to realise that the veteran actor was truly adamant about going on with the shoot and completing his part. The director talked to daily and said, “It was an action scene, mounted on a big scale, and everything was centred on Mithun sir’s character. He had a terrible bout of food poisoning and was unable to even stand. After taking a brief break, he finished the sequence.”

Vivek Agnihotri added that Dada (as Mithun Chakraborty is lovingly called) told him how he has never left any film shoot out of health reasons in his four-decade-long career. Once the veteran actor completed his shot, the unit was asked to pack up and the senior actor was requested to take a rest. “When he returned to the set on Sunday morning, he ensured that he made up for the backlog,” said the director.

The Kashmir Files also features Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar among others. We wish Chakraborty a speedy recovery!