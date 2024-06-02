Misuse of potable water: Jal Shakti Dept issues advisory, threatens action 

Srinagar, June 1: Jal Shakti Department, Kashmir has issued an advisory for judicious use of potable water.

The department has warned to impose penalties against defaulters. “It is to inform all the residents of Kashmir Valley about the need for judicious use of potable water. Given the importance of conserving our water resources, the following guidelines must be strictly adhered to: Residents are strictly prohibited from using potable water for watering kitchen gardens, lawns, or any other irrigation purposes. Alternative water sources, such as rainwater, should be utilized for these purposes. The use of potable water for washing vehicles is not permitted. Residents should opt for using recycled water or non-potable water sources for washing their vehicles. Installation of water-efficient appliances and fixtures is encouraged,” the advisory said



It added that the failure to comply with these guidelines will result in strict action as warranted under the Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act.



“Penalties will be imposed on defaulters as per the provisions of the law. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring the sustainable management of our water resources,” the Jal Shakti Department added.