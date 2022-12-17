Srinagar: The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ is out and Bollywood actor from Kashmir Mir Sarwar too can be seen in it.

While the Bollywood flick will release on Netflix on January 20, Mir Sarwar is playing a ‘pivotal character’ in the spy thriller.

“I am playing one of the pivotal characters in the film, which is there in the teaser as well. In short, Sidharth Malhotra’s mission is to uncover my plans. I can’t reveal more details but I am the person who is being invited by the then PM of Pakistan (in the teaser),” Mir Sarwar told The Kashmir Monitor.

Mir Sarwar was recently seen in two popular projects ‘Tanaav’ and ‘Guilt 2’. He was also seen in ‘Mission 70’.



Mir Sarwar has acted in several popular Bollywood films like Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jolly LLB 2, Dishoom and Phantom among others. He was also seen in an international Jackie Chan flick ‘Vanguard’.

‘Mission Majnu’ features Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala , Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, ‘Mission Majnu’ is an upcoming action thriller film that narrates the untold story of a covert operation.