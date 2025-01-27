Srinagar, January 27: The Central Bureau of Communication, Field Srinagar, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, today organised a Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme at the Gujjar Bakerwal PG Hostel in Padshahi Bagh, Srinagar. The event focused on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, drug addiction, and various Central Government schemes.

The programme aimed to inform and educate the audience about welfare schemes of the Central Government, while raising awareness about environmental conservation, drug addiction, cultural unity, and new criminal laws. The speakers emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in creating a sustainable and drug-free society. Resource persons from the Education and other departments discussed initiatives such as Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, which promotes cultural exchanges among students from different states, and the recently introduced Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting its focus on welfare over punitive measures.

Field Publicity Officer of CBC Srinagar, Naseer Ahmad Rather, underscored the significance of such outreach initiatives, saying such programmes are organised to enhance public awareness about government policies and programmes. He said that such programmes will be organised across Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.

Warden Gujjar Bakerwal Boys PG Hostel Abdul Rashid and Warden Boys Hostel Gogji Bagh Nayek Mohammad while addressing the students thanked CBC for organising such outreach programme, saying such programmes prove very beneficial for the students who come from far flung areas in spreading awareness about the government welfare initiatives.

An open quiz, painting, and drawing competition was also held on the programme’s themes, with participants being awarded certificates and mementos. Students also took out a rally, carrying placards and banners promoting the messages of environmental conservation and the eradication of drug addiction. The cultural troupes empanelled with CBC Srinagar presented musical performances and skits on government initiatives.