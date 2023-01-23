Srinagar: For the first time in 30 years, hundreds of migratory birds have flocked Khushalsar in Srinagar.

Thanks to the administration, which has worked hard to restore the pristine glory of Khushalsar lake.

In 2021, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) and the government collaborated to revive Khushalsar, which had become a dumping site for the last 30 years. Last year, fish were bred again in the lake.

Currently, hundreds of migratory birds are staying inside the lake, which has become a center of attraction for people in general and tourists in particular.

Scores of photographs have emerged on social media in which large flocks of birds can be resting inside the lake.

Chairman Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo told The Kashmir Monitor that different species of birds have visited the lake this winter.

“Initially we couldn’t believe it. It is almost after 30 years that migratory birds have rested inside this lake, which a year before was just a dumping site for people. It was because of the support of the divisional administration that we could make it possible,” he said.

Wangnoo said that currently different teams of volunteers have been deputed for feeding and protection of these birds.

“Our volunteers work very hard to keep the lake clean and protect these birds. In the coming years, we are expecting more birds to visit the lake. This lake has been a winter destination for migratory birds for decades. Currently, scores of bird watchers and tourists are visiting the lake to watch these winter guests,” he said.

Wangnoo said last year fish have already appeared in the lake. “Last year different species of fish were spotted in the lake. Even people of the area started fishing in the lake,” he said.

Wildlife Warden, Wetlands, Ifshan Dewan said they will extend a helping hand to NGO and Lake and Waterways Development Authority for monitoring the birds.

“It was a great initiative to restore the lake. This lake doesn’t come under our jurisdiction but we will help them monitor the birds,” she said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir government and NLCO last year achieved a breakthrough after they restored the traditional navigation routes of Khushalsar lake.

Under Phase 2 of Mission Ehsaas, the government and NLCO cleaned the Zadibal- Sazgaripra, and Saidapora navigation route of Khushalsar.

The NGO and administration are now preparing for the demarcation of the lake and cleaning of Gilsar lake.